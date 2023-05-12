FINANCIAL ASSISTANT

Prepare + Prosper (P+P) works with individuals and families to build brighter financial futures. Prepare taxes, provide customer support or financial services. P+P provides all the training you need. prepareandprosper.org

COOK

Help the Salvation Army cook and serve a from-scratch meal during weekly Thursday Correctional Department meeting in north Minneapolis. Prepare a simple meal for support groups; serve and clean up afterward. salvationarmynorth.org

THRIFT STORE

Assist the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul. Help guests; accept, organize and price donations; create and arrange displays, and perform other duties as assigned. Training provided. flyingpigthrift.com

BLOOD DONOR

Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center's donor centers. Ninety minutes each visit. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. www.mbc.org

HORSE RIDING

Help River Valley Riders provide therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. At the riding sessions, the main jobs are horse leader and side walker. You don't need horse experience. Must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org

SHOPS

Lyngblomsten in St. Paul seeks volunteers for the café and gift shop. You'll learn how to use the cash register, scoop ice cream and maintain the shop. Morning and afternoon weekday shifts. lyngblomsten.org

SOCIALIZE

Schedule a group activity with East Side Elders to create a fun day. Staffers will work with you to design an activity. Past examples of activities have been meal preparation, filling goodie bags, bingo, game day, craft activities and more. eastsideelders.org

MENTOR

Assist Bolder Options two to four hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org

BIKES

Bikes 4 Kidz provides bikes to those in need. The public donates gently used bikes and volunteers clean and refurbish them. Help clean, refurbish and give a final quality control check to each donated bike. No prior bike maintenance experience required. Be a cleaner, prepper or mechanic. fb4k.org

PET THERAPY

Moments Hospice serves patients on their end-of-life journey. A dog that is pet therapy-certified needed. Patients enjoy a visit from a dog. The organization also can help you get your dog certified. Flexible scheduling. Must be vaccinated for COVID-19. momentshospice.com

CLOTHES HELPER

Bundles of Love provides clothing, bedding and baby care items for infants in need. They also provide clothing for premature babies and burial garments and keepsakes for families suffering the loss of an infant. Sew, knit or assist with events, fundraising and administration. bundlesoflove.org

STROLLING

Presbyterian Homes, Johanna Shores in Arden Hills would like you to "stroll" with residents around the beautiful campus on a lake. In the wintertime stroll inside and enjoy the views. In the summer, stroll with residents on paved walking trails leading to the lake. Must be able to push a wheelchair. preshomes.org

