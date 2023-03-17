EVENT ASSISTANTS
Reach for Resources supports individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Work at the Bowl-a-thon on April 22 in St. Louis Park. Lane assistants and food severs needed. reachforresources.org
BLOOD DONORS
Donors needed at Memorial Blood Center's donor centers. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org
SUPPORT SERVICES
Fraser supports individuals dealing with mental health and developmental disability issues by providing transition and housing services for those moving to independent living. Autism services available. fraser.org
DISASTER ASSISTANTS
Provide critical services to ensure that survivors have the support needed to rebuild their lives after tornadoes, floods, fires and other disasters. Salvation Army unit travels across Minnesota, North Dakota and even the country to serve. Training provided. salvationarmynorth.org
LETTER WRITERS
Great family activity. Help Pinky Swear Foundation write letters to kids with cancer. Write encouraging words to patients. pinkyswear.org
FRONT DESK
FamilyWise Services assists families enduring poverty, abuse, mental health issues, homelessness and more. Greet clients, answer phones, receive and sort donations, additional projects as needed. Weekdays in Minneapolis. familywiseservices.org
HOUSING
Bridging serves those transitioning out of homelessness and poverty into stable housing by offering household goods and furniture. Greet clients, load/unload trucks, sort donations and more. Bloomington and Roseville locations. bridging.org
LINENS DRIVE
Help out Alliance Housing by organizing a bed linens drive. Collect new or gently used sheets, pillows and pillowcases. Great project for workplace or faith community. alliancehousinginc.org
OFFICE WORK
Al-Maa'uun serves Islamic communities in north Minneapolis with food, housing, employment and mentorship. Sort documentation and other administrative tasks. almaauun.org
FINANCE
Wings for Widows provides financial coaching for newly widowed men and women. Personalized coaching by certified financial planners. Non-CFPs may assist with administrative tasks, event support and join the board of directors. wingsforwidows.org
GROCERY HELP
Help clients of Help at Your Door by contacting seniors and taking grocery orders by phone and entering them in an online system. One to two hours a week. Use your own computer. Work from home. Training provided. helpatyourdoor.org
Find more:
HandsOn Twin Cities offers a wide range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.