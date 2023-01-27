Snow removal

Help East Side Elders with snow removal for older adults. A great group project. Remove snow from driveways and walkways. eastsideelders.org

Food packing

Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed children who are hungry in both body and in spirit. Two-hour shifts. fmsc.org

Build dressers

Bridging provides furniture and household goods for those transitioning out of homelessness and poverty. Great team project (two-three hours for groups of eight to 20) to purchase dresser kits for $135 and assemble as a group. Additional $500 charge covers other expenses for the project. No experience needed. All necessary tools and directions provided. Bloomington or Roseville locations. bridging.org

Kitchen help

Open Arms of Minnesota provides meals to those living with life-threatening illnesses. Help in the kitchen. No culinary experience required. Prepare, portion and package food. Training provided. Flexible scheduling. Minneapolis. openarmsmn.org

Park assistant

Mississippi Park Connection strengthens the connection between people and the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area. Programs for all ages. Includes opportunities to help with hands-on projects, community information events, classroom learning, field trips and more. parkconnection.org

Personal shopper

Assist Project for Pride in Living with the Ready for Success program, which allows people working toward economic self-sufficiency to choose clothing for job interviews and the workplace. Assist shoppers in finding and choosing appropriate clothing. South Minneapolis. Must have weekday availability. ppl-inc.org

Mentors

Success Beyond the Classroom works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples: Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. Wide range of opportunities available. successbeyond.org

Driver

Living Well Disability Services helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to experience wellness in all areas of their lives. Help to ensure that people can make it to family gatherings and appointments throughout the metro. Scheduling is on an on-call/as available basis. Background and driving record checks required. Accessible-vehicle training provided. livingwell.org

Greeter

Help Memorial Blood Centers in blood donation centers across the metro. Ensure that donors' first impressions of the center and the donation process are positive. Welcome donors, verify their file and explain the donation process. Must have excellent customer service skills and be computer-literate. mbc.org

Adopt a grandparent

Assist Neighborhood Network for Seniors by visiting with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

Ride the rails

The Minnesota Streetcar Museum needs volunteers to operate the historic streetcars on its lines at Lake Harriet and in downtown Excelsior. There's also a need for station agents and people to maintain the streetcars and track. Operator training starts in early April. Operators must be at least 18 and commit to a minimum of three hours a month. Operator applications are due March 31; station agent and maintenance crew applications are welcome anytime. trolleyride.org/about/volunteer

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.