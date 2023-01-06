Photographer

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute is dedicated to planting seeds of social change through education, training and community outreach. Various events. Flexible scheduling. Must be able to attend community events as needed. ppgjli.org

Thrift store

Assist Neighbors Inc. in South St. Paul. The Clothes Closet is open to the public and provides free clothing and household items to clients in need. Sort and tag donations. Weekdays. neighborsmn.org

Food shelf

The Keystone Community Services is open and serving approximately 100 families daily. Assist with packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2- to 4-hour shifts. keystoneservices.org

Sewing project

Assist Living Well Disability Services with sewing absorbent scarves for clients to wear as part of their daily outfit. Pattern available. If needed, supplies provided, as well. Dropoff in Mendota Heights. livingwell.org

Wellness assistant

Wings for Widows provides financial wellness coaching for newly widowed men and women. Personalized coaching by certified financial planners. Non-CFPs may assist with administrative tasks, event support and join the board of directors. wingsforwidows.org

Front desk

FamilyWise Services assists families struggling with poverty, abuse and mental health issues. Greet clients, answer phones, receive and sort donations. Handle additional projects as needed. Weekdays in Minneapolis. familywiseservices.org

School supplies

The Kids in Need Foundation supports teachers and students in financially disadvantaged schools by operating a free store for supplies. Have a school supplies drive. Great group opportunity. www.kinf.org

Family volunteering

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

Greeter

Help Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park. Greet visitors, assist with security badge process and other administrative tasks. Weekly three-hour shift for three months. Should be familiar with Microsoft Office. volunteer.2harvest.org

Help animals

Assist Ruff Start Rescue with foster homes for rescued animals. Love, feed, exercise and provide social interaction for the pets. Take to vet appointments. Attend one adoption event a month. Regular reporting to staff required. www.ruffstartrescue.org

Computer help

Help Literacy Minnesota to support adult learners who are developing and improving their computer skills in a lab setting. Must be at least 18 and able to commit two to three hours a week. No experience or diploma required. Training provided. literacymn.org

Thank-you caller

Help Second Harvest Heartland make calls to thank donors for supporting their mission. Two to three hours a week. Can make calls from home. Must have computer access to maintain and update lists. Weekdays, 9-4 p.m. volunteer.2harvest.org

