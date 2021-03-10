Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

The Star Tribune's David la Vaque and Jim Paulsen talk Gopher in-state football recruiting success, No. 1 Maple Grove falls in boys' hockey, a busted winning streak in girls' basketball and whetherattendance restrictions could be loosened at hockey and basketball state tournaments.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque

Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is below:



