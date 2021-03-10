Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
The Star Tribune's David la Vaque and Jim Paulsen talk Gopher in-state football recruiting success, No. 1 Maple Grove falls in boys' hockey, a busted winning streak in girls' basketball and whetherattendance restrictions could be loosened at hockey and basketball state tournaments.
If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.
