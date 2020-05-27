Strib Live: The Return of Sports to Minnesota

How are Minnesota’s teams coping with the months-long shutdown of sports? When and how will sports return?

Join us on startribune.com at 1 p.m. Thursday as Star Tribune senior digital writer Michael Rand, Twins beat writer LaVelle E. Neal III and columnist Chip Scoggins host a virtual town hall on Zoom with leaders from Minnesota sports, including Cheryl Reeve, general manager and coach of the Lynx; Derek Falvey, Chief Baseball Officer for the Twins; and Richard Pitino, Gophers men’s basketball coach.

