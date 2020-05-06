How are you doing with exercise at home while quarantined? What exercise, you say? Well, we’re here to help. How about a banana as a weight? A dog as a motivator to get out for a walk? A video game dance party? In episode No. 1 of our new Star Tribune YouTube series, called "Tomorrow Together," host Alexis Allston has some ideas to get you energized to workout. This bi-weekly series explores issues facing teens and young adults during this time of crisis and physical distancing.