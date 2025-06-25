At an age when many people look to get off their feet, Michael Koppy thinks about where he’ll use his next.
And that means running.
At 69, he set the speed record — a milestone known as the “fastest known time,” or FKT — for completing the 310-mile Superior Hiking Trail along Minnesota’s North Shore. His time of 5 days, 3 hours and 44 minutes eclipsed the previous mark by more than a day — set by a runner who could be his grandson.
The Hermantown man’s footprints are all over the U.S. trail running and ultramarathon scenes.
Now 74, Koppy shows few signs of slowing. He still aims big after 25 years of ultramarathons.
Koppy is set to compete Saturday in the prestigious Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California.
Intense climbs and drops await, but Koppy could be the oldest finisher since the race began in 1977 if he breaks the tape faster than the 30-hour cutoff. (An 80-year-old Wyoming man also is competing.) Koppy is confident, having done a 70-mile “training camp” last month with fellow Western States entrants on the course.
Koppy nearly pulled off similar acclaim in northern Minnesota at the infamous Arrowhead 135 from International Falls to Tower last January before his run unraveled in the final miles and he had to scratch. Still, he has completed nine 200-plus-mile runs.