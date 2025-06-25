Outdoors

How this Minnesota ultramarathoner keeps moving at 74

Michael Koppy is chasing his next big goal: Oldest finisher ever at one of the most celebrated trail ultramarathons in the world.

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 25, 2025 at 11:31AM
Ultramarathoner Michael Koppy at Lester Park in Duluth, where he frequently trains for the upcoming Western States 100-mile Endurance Run. (Erica Dischino)

At an age when many people look to get off their feet, Michael Koppy thinks about where he’ll use his next.

And that means running.

At 69, he set the speed record — a milestone known as the “fastest known time,” or FKT — for completing the 310-mile Superior Hiking Trail along Minnesota’s North Shore. His time of 5 days, 3 hours and 44 minutes eclipsed the previous mark by more than a day — set by a runner who could be his grandson.

The Hermantown man’s footprints are all over the U.S. trail running and ultramarathon scenes.

Now 74, Koppy shows few signs of slowing. He still aims big after 25 years of ultramarathons.

Koppy is set to compete Saturday in the prestigious Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California.

Intense climbs and drops await, but Koppy could be the oldest finisher since the race began in 1977 if he breaks the tape faster than the 30-hour cutoff. (An 80-year-old Wyoming man also is competing.) Koppy is confident, having done a 70-mile “training camp” last month with fellow Western States entrants on the course.

Koppy nearly pulled off similar acclaim in northern Minnesota at the infamous Arrowhead 135 from International Falls to Tower last January before his run unraveled in the final miles and he had to scratch. Still, he has completed nine 200-plus-mile runs.

He qualified for Western States at the rugged Cocodona 250 last May through the Arizona desert.

For all the extremes, he finds clarity in his singular dedication all these miles later. Here are his thoughts on running, motivation and boredom, edited for length and clarity:

On motivation

I am a goal-oriented person. I set goals for myself and go after them. Once I achieve them, I usually set another one that is a little harder. That lends itself well to ultras. You can climb the ladder.

On the act of running

I love running. I make my best decisions while I am running. Things seem to fall into their proper place out there. It is a spiritual and meditative practice for me. The stresses of daily life melt away.

I can’t imagine my life not having running in it. You don’t get up in the morning and think, should I have breakfast or not? You just do it. Running is such an integral part of my life. I don’t question if I am going for a run. The only question is, how long and where?

Michael Koppy, shown last June on the Lake Walk section of the Superior Hiking Trail near Grand Marais.
Michael Koppy, shown on the Lake Walk section of the Superior Hiking Trail near Grand Marais. (Photo: Courtesy of Michael Koppy/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

On making life better

Life is so much more enjoyable when you are in shape to do things. My quality of life at 74 is just as good as it was at 20. I don’t have to say, ‘I can’t do that.’ The physical part [of running] makes my regular life much more enjoyable. The key is to try to be moving all the time. I don’t know what the next few years will bring for me. My knees talk to me now. If I am slow in one area, I try to compensate in another area.

On running as a vehicle of exploration

When you travel, you get to see places you don’t see as a tourist. You get to meet people on the street. You see homes the way they are — and not fixed up for the tourists. You see how people really live.

On what he thinks about while running

When I am training, I let my mind go wherever it wants to go. In a race, I am tuning into all the different parts of my body. Is my upper body relaxed? How is my breathing? The races are uncomfortable. That is just a given. You have to deal with that. I monitor myself continuously. I feel just the opposite of bored.

about the writer

about the writer

Bob Timmons

Outdoors reporter

Bob Timmons covers news across Minnesota's outdoors, from natural resources to recreation to wildlife.

See Moreicon

More from Outdoors

See More

Outdoors

At 74, this Minnesota ultramarathoner isn't slowing down

card image

Michael Koppy, of Hermantown, aims to be the oldest finisher ever of the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run.

Outdoors

Goodbye windshield stickers? Why Minnesota is looking to create a new kind of state park pass.

Hikers cross the spectacular rocky gorge of the lower St. Louis River in Jay Cooke State Park along the Superior Hiking Trail.

Outdoors

Mountaineer, National Geographic photographer who recently moved from Twin Cities dies during climb

card image