Life is so much more enjoyable when you are in shape to do things. My quality of life at 74 is just as good as it was at 20. I don’t have to say, ‘I can’t do that.’ The physical part [of running] makes my regular life much more enjoyable. The key is to try to be moving all the time. I don’t know what the next few years will bring for me. My knees talk to me now. If I am slow in one area, I try to compensate in another area.