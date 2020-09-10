EXPANDED MLB PLAYOFFS

What: The first round will include eight teams from each league. The top two teams in each division make it, along with the two remaining teams with the best records.

Format: Best-of-three in the first round, with the higher seed playing host to all the games.

When: The playoffs start on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Seeding: The top three seeds will be the division winners, based on win-loss record. Seeds 4-6 would be the second place teams, based on win-loss record. Seeds 7 and 8 are the “wild cards.”

Division series: The format for the second round is the winner of the 1-8 series vs. the winner of the winner of the 4-5 series, and the winner of the 2-7 series vs. the winner of the 3-6 series. Teams will not be reseeded.

Sites: The Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series could be played at bubble sites in Texas and California, but MLB has made no announcement.