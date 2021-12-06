How sweet it is that Olivia Rodrigo is coming to the Twin Cities to celebrate the success of her smash debut album, "Sour."

The breakout pop star of 2021 will arrive at the Armory in Minneapolis on April 14. It will be the eighth concert on her Sour Tour. One of 2022's most anticipated tours will kick off April 2 in San Francisco with more than 40 shows set for North America and Europe.

The most impressive teen pop figure since her role model Taylor Swift, Rodrigo, 18, a former Disney TV star, won best new artist at the American Music Awards and has received seven Grammy nominations, including rare nods in all the Big Four categories (album, song and record of the year plus best new artist).

Rolling Stone named her "Sour" as the best album of 2021 and her hit "Drivers License" as No. 3 single of the year.

"Drivers License" twice broke Spotify's daily record for most streams for a non-holiday song, and it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Mixing pop and punk, Rodrigo has sent three other songs to the Top 10 — "Déjà vu," "Traitor" and "Good 4 U," which roared to No. 1.

As for Armory tickets, verified fan registration begins today and ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday via Ticketmaster.com. General sale begins Friday. Prices haven't been announced.

All concertgoers must be fully vaccinated or pass a COVID test within 48 hours of the concert — including fans under the age of 12.

Opening is California singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, whom Rodrigo says was a big inspiration.