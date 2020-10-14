RAISING A RED FLAG
Here’s how the 32 NFL coaches stack up when it comes to percentage of successful career coaching challenges:
Coach, team W L (2020) Pct.
Matt Rhule, Panthers 2 0 (2-0) 1.000
Kevin Stefanski, Browns 2 0 (2-0) 1.000
Doug Marrone, Jaguars 23 16 (1-1) .590
Kyle Shanahan, 49ers 12 9 (1-1) .571
Brian Flores, Dolphins 5 4 (1-2) .556
Bruce Arians, Bucs 26 24 (2-0) .520
Doug Pederson, Eagles 16 15 (2-0) .516
Mike Zimmer, Vikings 20 19 (1-0) .513
Mike McCarthy, Cowboys 47 47 (0-1) .500
Ron Rivera, Washington 30 30 (2-0) .500
Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals 3 3 (0-0) .500
Andy Reid, Chiefs 60 66 (1-0) .476
Pete Carroll, Seahawks 43 49 (1-0) .467
Matt LaFleur, Packers 5 6 (0-1) .455
Sean Payton, Saints 55 67 (1-0) .451
John Harbaugh, Ravens 47 60 (1-1) .439
Mike Tomlin, Steelers 34 46 (0-2) .425
Matt Patricia, Lions 5 7 (1-1) .417
Raheem Morris, Falcons 10 14 (---) .417
Bill Belichick Patriots 49 73 (1-4) .402
Sean McVay, Rams 8 12 (1-0) .400
Anthony Lynn, Chargers 4 6 (0-1) .400
Adam Gase, Jets 7 11 (1-1) .389
Jon Gruden, Raiders 76 122 (1-1) .384
Zac Taylor, Bengals 3 5 (0-0) .375
Vic Fangio, Broncos 2 4 (2-0) .333
Mike Vrabel, Titans 3 7 (0-0) .300
Frank Reich, Colts 4 11 (0-2) .267
Romeo Crennel, Texans 8 23 (0-1) .258
Matt Nagy, Bears 2 6 (0-0) .250
Sean McDermott, Bills 3 14 (0-2) .176
Joe Judge, Giants 0 0 (0-0) .000
Source: Pro Football Reference