RAISING A RED FLAG

Here’s how the 32 NFL coaches stack up when it comes to percentage of successful career coaching challenges:

Coach, team W L (2020) Pct.

Matt Rhule, Panthers 2 0 (2-0) 1.000

Kevin Stefanski, Browns 2 0 (2-0) 1.000

Doug Marrone, Jaguars 23 16 (1-1) .590

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers 12 9 (1-1) .571

Brian Flores, Dolphins 5 4 (1-2) .556

Bruce Arians, Bucs 26 24 (2-0) .520

Doug Pederson, Eagles 16 15 (2-0) .516

Mike Zimmer, Vikings 20 19 (1-0) .513

Mike McCarthy, Cowboys 47 47 (0-1) .500

Ron Rivera, Washington 30 30 (2-0) .500

Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals 3 3 (0-0) .500

Andy Reid, Chiefs 60 66 (1-0) .476

Pete Carroll, Seahawks 43 49 (1-0) .467

Matt LaFleur, Packers 5 6 (0-1) .455

Sean Payton, Saints 55 67 (1-0) .451

John Harbaugh, Ravens 47 60 (1-1) .439

Mike Tomlin, Steelers 34 46 (0-2) .425

Matt Patricia, Lions 5 7 (1-1) .417

Raheem Morris, Falcons 10 14 (---) .417

Bill Belichick Patriots 49 73 (1-4) .402

Sean McVay, Rams 8 12 (1-0) .400

Anthony Lynn, Chargers 4 6 (0-1) .400

Adam Gase, Jets 7 11 (1-1) .389

Jon Gruden, Raiders 76 122 (1-1) .384

Zac Taylor, Bengals 3 5 (0-0) .375

Vic Fangio, Broncos 2 4 (2-0) .333

Mike Vrabel, Titans 3 7 (0-0) .300

Frank Reich, Colts 4 11 (0-2) .267

Romeo Crennel, Texans 8 23 (0-1) .258

Matt Nagy, Bears 2 6 (0-0) .250

Sean McDermott, Bills 3 14 (0-2) .176

Joe Judge, Giants 0 0 (0-0) .000

Source: Pro Football Reference