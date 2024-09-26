How much trash is under water in Mille Lacs? A scuba team looked into it.

Mille Lacs is the 13th lake and the first in the Upper Midwest to be examined by Clean Up the Lake, a small organization that made a name for itself in 2022 by pulling 25,000 pounds of trash from Lake Tahoe. The Nevada alpine lake is slightly smaller than Mille Lacs, but attracts far more people — up to 20 million visits a year. The primary sponsor of the Tahoe cleanup hired an artist to make a public sculpture out of the trash.