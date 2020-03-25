On a weekday night last week, Joey White stood by the bonfire in his neighbor’s backyard, a Coors Light in one hand and his phone in the other. A dozen friends were joining him, from St. Paul, Eagan and Arlington, Va., via Google Hangout. This was White’s weekly trivia game, something he and his friends would normally enjoy together at the Minneapolis Cider Co. Now the group was larger, but virtual. For 30 minutes after the game ended, they chatted about how their jobs were going, and about life under coronavirus. They’re planning to do it again. “It feels so unique right now because this is all so new and fresh,” said White, who describes himself an extrovert. “You feel like you’re cracking through ... this social wall that we’ve all built for ourselves.” While the state’s Scandinavian atmosphere may make for better hermits than in other states, people are finding ways to stay social during social isolation. They are meeting on Google Hangouts, livestreaming on Facebook and making solo treks out to their friends’ homes. Despite the risks, some say they are still trying to meet as groups — while staying the recommended 6 feet apart. Maintaining contact with friends and family is essential during this time, said Liz Vogt, a clinical psychologist in Minneapolis. Extended isolation can have neurological impacts, she said, including depression, fatigue and insomnia. “It’s so important to keep contact with your support network as you try to cope with something that is actually traumatic in a lot of ways,” Vogt said. “Something like this really disrupts any sense we have of control of our lives.” Media and technology is one way to stay connected, Vogt said. She shifted her practice to phone or video sessions; soon, they will start a yoga group for adults and dance therapy for teens.

It’s also a new mode of business for Indeed Brewing Co. With its taprooms closed, the brewery started a happy hour variety show from its Minneapolis location and is broadcasting it live on Facebook. More than 100 people tuned in at a time for the first show. It’s partly a financial decision, as 50% of the brewery’s revenue evaporated overnight, said Indeed owner and CEO Tom Whisenand. He also felt a sense of responsibility to provide a virtual space for people who would normally come in for a beer. “People are just sitting at home right now, looking for things to do,” Whisenand said. “The world has changed and we need to find ways to continue to contribute.” Still, others continue to meet in person. Sean Hayford Oleary, a web developer from Richfield, is already accustomed to working from home. Last week, he drove over to a couple’s house to have a drink and talk: “No handshakes, no hugs. Just hanging out,” he said. He hopes to continue the pattern over the next few weeks, whether it’s seeing friends one-on-one or having someone over to work together. He’s wary of larger at-home gatherings, like board game nights, which he said pose a greater risk for contact. “I don’t want to set myself up for something that’s not sustainable at all of completely zero contact, ever,” Hayford Oleary said. “We’re social creatures. I think we do need to be able to see people in some capacity.” The coronavirus hasn’t stopped Mary Lynum and her neighbors in south Minneapolis from seeing each other. They normally gather at a neighbor’s lawn to catch up, and set new rules for two recent small gatherings: Bring your own food, your own bottle of wine and stay at least 6 feet from each other. One neighbor even brought a tape measure to make sure. “We call it social-distancing hour,” Lynum said. Lynum said she doesn’t want to make light of the situation; her husband, who has asthma, was unable to join them outside. But a break from dire news is necessary, and being with others at a safe distance gives them a chance to commiserate. “I think it’s really important just for our souls and our spirits,” she said. “It makes us feel like we’re not alone.”

