Give the ball to Dalvin

With a huge contribution by Dalvin Cook, the Vikings handed the Packers their first home loss since Sept. 26, 2019, and their first NFC North loss since Dec. 30, 2018.

• Career-high 30 carries for 163 yards (second-highest total of career) and three TDs. Also had two catches for 63 yards, including a 50-yard score.

• Scored all four of the Vikings’ touchdowns. It was the third four-TD game in Vikings history and the first since 1979.

• His 32 touches came on 49 Vikings offensive plays (65%). Had all but four of the team’s rushing attempts.

• Produced 226 of the Vikings’ 324 yards on offense (70%).

• Accounted for 13 of the Vikings’ 20 first downs (65%).