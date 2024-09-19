Twin Cities Suburbs

House fire in Maple Grove kills one occupant

The blaze appears to have started in the kitchen, fire officials said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 19, 2024 at 10:36PM
Maple Grove Fire Department (Maple Grove Fire Department)

A woman died in a house fire in Wednesday evening in Maple Grove, officials said.

The blaze broke out about 9:30 p.m. at a single-family home in the 10600 block of N. Lancaster Lane, said fire officials.

Fire crews arrived to heavy flames and smoke, the Fire Department said. Firefighters attempted to enter the home but were driven back by the intense heat and smoke.

Once they were able to enter the home, they found an older woman dead inside.

“The preliminary investigation shows that the fire may have originated in the kitchen,” a statement from the Fire Department read.

Officials have yet to say how the blaze started. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

