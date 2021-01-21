A house fire in Hudson, Wis., killed a 70-year-old man and sent his wife to the hospital, authorities said Thursday.

The blaze broke out about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday and fully engulfed the house in the 400 block of Locust Street, according to police and fire officials.

David Ellwood, 70, died in the fire, while 63-year-old Jane Ellwood escaped the blaze and was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.

Authorities have yet to pinpoint how the fire began but said they do not believe it was suspicious in nature.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482