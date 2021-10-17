MULTAN, Pakistan — Police were investigating after a fire overnight in eastern Pakistan killed seven family members, a rescue official said Sunday.
The fire ignited at a house in the Ali Pur area of Muzaffar Garh district in Punjab province, said rescue service chief Dr. Hussain Mian.
He said firefighters retrieved the charred bodies of a 65-year-old man, two women ages 35 and 19, three boys ages 3, 10 and 12 and a 2-month-old infant.
Mian said the bodies have been sent for autopsy and forensic examination.
Police said the cause of the fire was being investigated and investigators want to know why none of the family members woke up when the fire erupted.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
A group of 17 missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident.
World
Father of suspect in UK lawmaker's slaying is 'traumatized'
The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker during a meeting with local voters has told British media that he was shocked and "traumatized" by his son's arrest, as police continued questioning the suspect under terrorism laws.
World
Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus
Thousands of people marched Sunday in Warsaw in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.
World
2 migrants dead, 21 missing off Tunisia in shipwreck
At least two migrants died and 21 have disappeared after their boat capsized Sunday off the Tunisian coast in the Mediterranean Sea, Tunisian officials said. Seven others were rescued.
World
Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can't be delayed
Japan's new prime minister on Sunday said the planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents.