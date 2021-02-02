A house in western Wisconsin exploded and caught fire Monday night, leaving one resident dead and her adult daughter injured, authorities said.

The blast occurred in the 400 block of River Falls Road in River Falls, the city said in a statement. The city said the cause of the blast does not appear to be criminal in nature.

"It sounds like the house is leveled," the first emergency dispatch revealed about 8:50 p.m.

Neighbors helped get the two residents to safety after the explosion, the statement read.

An ambulance took 75-year-old Martha Gaustad to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. She later died, the city disclosed.

The other victim, 42-year-old Kari Gaustad, went to River Falls Hospital and was in stable condition, according to the city.

The city said the cause of the blast does not appear to be criminal in nature, but officials have yet to disclose anything further about the circumstances leading up to the explosion.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482