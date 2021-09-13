Apparently the day after MTV's VMAs is a good time to announce concert tours. Dua Lipa and Kid Laroi are each coming to Minneapolis in 2022.

Still riding high on the hit "Levitating," Lipa will bring her Future Nostalgia Tour to Target Center on March 8.

The three-time Grammy winner's "Future Nostalgia," an invigorating celebration of modern-day disco, was one of the biggest albums of 2020 and winner of album of the year at the 2021 Brit Awards. In November, the "Don't Start Now" hitmaker's elaborately staged "Studio 2054" was one of the most-watched livestreamed concerts of the pandemic.

Tickets will go on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com. Opening for Lipa will be Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai.

After appearing on the VMAs Sunday, Kid Laroi announced his End of the World Tour, with a Feb. 16 show at the Fillmore Minneapolis. The 18-year-old Aussie known for the chart-topping "Stay" has collaborated with Juice Wrld, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at eotwlive.com.

