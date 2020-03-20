They didn't get a chance to defend their 4A title because the state girls' basketball tournament was canceled after the semfinals, but ESPN has named the Hopkins Royals as the No. 1 girls' basketball team in the nation.

The Royals have a 62-game winning streak and missed their chance to extend it when the scheduled title game against Farmington was called off by the Minnesota State High School League because of the coronavirus.

Hopkins was the No. 1 team in the ESPN rankings for the final 11 weeks of the rankings, taking over after defeating La Crosse Aquinas, which was also undefeated at the time, 78-57 over the Christmas break.

No other Minnesota teams were in the Top 25.

The Royals were led by Gatorade player of the year Paige Bueckers, who will attend UConn in the final, and 6-foot-4 shophomore center Maya Nnaji.

Hopkins was ranked 12th in the nation in the final 2018 rankings.