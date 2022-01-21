Hopkins' chance to prove itself as a a national girls' basketball power fizzled in a slew of missed shots and an inability to generate the turnovers Friday night. Those drawbacks resulted in the Royals' first loss of the season, 67-55 to Sidwell Friends of Washington D.C.

The game was the opener nationally televised the Girls' Basketball Invitational at Hopkins High School, pitting four of the best teams in the national against each other.

Sidwell Friends (8-0) came into the game ranked No. 1, Hopkins (12-1) was No. 3.

Sidwell, with stellar guards Kik Rive and Jadyn Donovan, was able to finish at the basket and led 38-32 at halftime. The Quakers kept Hopkins off the offensive glass and limited their second chance opportunities.

Come back to startribune.com for more on this game later Friday night.