Who’s playing Under the Canopy in 2025? Hook & Ladder announces 25 outdoor concerts

One of the top indicators for Twin Cities music lovers that warm weather is approaching, Minneapolis’ Hook & Ladder Theater announced the initial lineup for its Under the Canopy outdoor concert series over the weekend with some new events and many familiar names on it.
One of the nonprofit venue’s best-loved outdoor bashes will return from hiatus to be part of this year’s summer series: The Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Fest is listed for June 7 with a lineup to be announced. It’s sandwiched between a varied mix of tribute shows, cultural community festivals, Deadhead jamathons and straight-up concerts.
Chastity Brown, the Belfast Cowboys, Mae Simpson, the New Orleans Suspects and Davina & the Vagabonds are among the concert headliners on this year’s schedule, tickets for which go on sale starting Wednesday. Davina’s crew are part of Under the Canopy 2025’s opening weekend on May 3, preceded by community radio station KFAI’s 47th anniversary celebration (performers TBA) on May 2.
New to the lineup this year is an electronic dance music series dubbed Doinks n' Dubstep, the first installment of which is May 10 headlined by Los Angeles DJ/producer Champagne Drip and featuring a silent disco. There will also be new VIP seating options and other logistical features added to Under the Canopy in 2025.
In the VIP category comes rentable “party cabanas” for six to eight people as well as reservable “front porch” tables for four. Organizers are also tying in the Hook & Ladder’s new, THC-stocked canna-lounge Zen Arcade by offering a backstage smoking lounge and afterparties inside.
Under the Canopy was first launched by the Hook & Ladder in 2021 as a safer live music option than indoor shows amid lingering COVID-19 fears. The series proved popular enough to keep bringing back in subsequent years. Last year, however, the venue had to trim back on the number of events allowed after city officials reinstated pre-COVID permit restrictions.
Tickets for this year’s confirmed Under the Canopy events — typically priced in the $20-$40 range — can be bought via thehookmpls.com. They go on sale first to financial supporters in the venue’s Patreon membership group, who can start nabbing them Wednesday at 10 a.m. Subscribers to the Hook eMail Club will have access Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by the general public Friday at 10 a.m.
More shows will be announced for Under the Canopy 2025. Here’s how the lineup looks so far:
- May 2: KFAI’s 47th Anniversary Celebration:
- May 3: Davina & the Vagabonds and friends.
- May 8: Festival de las Calaveras presents Piñata Protest with Xawaro; America Ortiz y Los Sentimientos; DJ Superbrush427 and Rudos Lucha Libre.
- May 9: Cornell ‘77 Turns 48 (Grateful Dead tribute)
- May 10: Doinks n’ Dubstep: Champagne Drip, p0gman and Cut Rugs.
- May 16: Steeling Dan and the Super Tramps (tributes to Steely Dan and Supertramp)
- May 17: The Belfast Cowboys, Mark Joseph & American Soul and the de’Lindas
- May 23: Summer Breeze Yacht Rock Party featuring the Lonesome Losers
- May 25: Reggae Summer Splash with Innocent and the International Reggae All-Stars
- May 29: Morel Feast Fundraiser
- May 30: New Orleans Suspects with Kung Fu Hippies + NOLA Funk Fest Afterparty
- June 6: Vial and friends
- June 7: Lake Street Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Festival 12
- May 14: Mae Simpson, Feed the Dog and Rebel Queens
- May 15: Heatbox’s Fathers Day Festival
- May 19: Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Fest
- May 20: ’90s Dance Night with You Oughta Know and ’90s Preservation Society DJ/VJ
- May 27: Minnesota Pride Party
- June 28: Doinks n' Dubstep
- June 18: Chastity Brown
- June 19: Our House (tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) and Taming the Tiger
- June 25: Django Fest with Red Hot Django Peppers
- June 26: Doinks n' Dubstep
- June 28: Let Me Have It All: Dr. Mambo’s Combo tribute to Sly & The Family Stone and Rufus & Chaka Khan
- June 9: Built to Last Festival (Jerry Garcia Day)
- June 22: Doinks n' Dubstep
