Who’s playing Under the Canopy in 2025? Hook & Ladder announces 25 outdoor concerts

Tickets for this year’s confirmed Under the Canopy events — typically priced in the $20-$40 range — can be bought via thehookmpls.com. They go on sale first to financial supporters in the venue’s Patreon membership group, who can start nabbing them Wednesday at 10 a.m. Subscribers to the Hook eMail Club will have access Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by the general public Friday at 10 a.m.