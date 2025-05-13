Books

Review: As character goes about her ideal life, shocking cracks emerge in 'Sleep'

Fiction: The slim debut novel is brimming with observations about family dynamics and buried pain.

By Christine Brunkhorst

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 4:00PM
photo of author Honor Jones
Honor Jones (Sarra Fleur Abou-El-Haj/Riverhead)

Honor Jones’ debut novel, “Sleep,” opens with 10-year-old Margaret hiding under a blackberry bush during a neighborhood game of flashlight tag.

We’ve all been there: crouched in suspense under the low branches, smelling the dirt and the night air, watching the legs of our friends dart past, everything cozy, wild, exciting.

But Margaret’s early years are not wholly idyllic. Something hangs over them, shadowing her current life as a 36-year-old, divorced mother of two.

Competent, successful, whip-smart, Margaret nonetheless doubts herself: Is she doing right by her kids? Should she have moved them to this apartment that is so small “she [can] disinfect the whole place with half a packet of Clorox wipes?” Do the women at the playground approve of her mothering? Can she avoid taking her daughters to their grandmother’s for a swim?

The internal monologue, in some ways normal for young motherhood, makes us wonder: What gives?

An editor at a New York magazine during the Harvey Weinstein era, Margaret (by virtue of being “the only senior editor on staff who was also a woman”) fields the MeToo essays pitched to the publication. While she evaluates and edits these stories of abuse, these varied “reassessments of desire, reassessments of consent,” her own story unfolds.

And the unfolding is brilliant. Jones releases clues — of a childhood in suburban New Jersey with upper-class parents and an unlikable brother — like breadcrumbs, at a pace in perfect proportion to how she comes to reassess what happened to her in that time.

Without giving too much away, I will say Margaret finally relents and takes her daughters to her childhood home for the weekend. There, we meet her brother, Neal, whom she studiously avoids hugging and will not look in the eye. We meet Margaret’s mother, Elizabeth “in a white tennis skirt … smelling of health and competency and the impossibility of sorrow.” We also meet Margaret’s ex, her childhood friend Biddy and Margaret’s current lover, Duncan.

There is a lot of life rendered in this slim novel. Past meets present and present revisits past. And although it’s a quick read, with brilliant scenes and spot-on dialogue, the genius is in the layering. Character reflection (or lack of) is revealed in astounding ways, reverberating outward from the incident itself.

What fascinated me about Harvey Weinstein, beyond his horrible crimes, was his utter obliviousness to the harm he had caused. Such maddening blindness subtly permeates this novel, too.

cover of Sleep is a photo of a woman submerged in a swimming pool
Sleep (Riverhead)

Repercussions, excuses, thoughtlessness say a lot about the characters but also about our society. Why, for example, are young mothers so hard on themselves? Why are they often vigilant in ways fathers are not? Why do we have higher expectations of mothers than fathers? Are daughters more sensitive to their parent’s mental health than sons? Why do we dismiss what children say?

These are the questions you might ask yourself as you close the covers of this beautifully written novel of childhood trauma.

Christine Brunkhorst is a Twin Cities writer and teacher.

Sleep

By: Honor Jones

Publisher: Riverhead Books, 262 pages.

