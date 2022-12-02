Minnesota United's reserve team, MNUFC2, acquired teenage defender Geremy Rodas on loan from Honduras' first division and now has eight rostered players at the end of its inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season.

The club exercised options for Diogo Pacheco and CC Uche and also has Emmanuel Iwe, Molik Jesse Khan, Juan Mosquera, Jason Ramos and Alec Smir under contract for 2023.

Sagir Arce, Ignacio Gutierrez, Nick Mendonca and Veljko Petkovic are out of contract.

The club acquired Rodas on loan through July 2023 with an option to buy from Lobos UPNFM in Honduras' Liga Nacional.

Rodas, 18, is a center back who was named to the Honduras U-20 team and made six appearances for it. He follows fellow countrymen Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales — both members of the MNUFC first team — to Minnesota.