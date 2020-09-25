A homeowner fatally shot another person who allegedly broke into his house in north Minneapolis Thursday night.

Police attempted life-saving measures after they arrived at the home on the 1100 block of Irving Avenue N. just before 11 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from Minneapolis police.

The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died a short time later, said police spokeswoman Cyndi Barrington.

Preliminary information indicates that the homeowner discovered the intruder in his home. A fight broke out and the homeowner shot the intruder, Barrington said.

The name of the victim has not been released. The homeowner has not been arrested.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

Thursday’s shooting comes as Minneapolis has seen a spike in violence this year, and came hours after a City Council committee approved a plan for the city’s Office of Violence Prevention.