PLAN 23-2727

Total sq. feet: 1,323

Bed/bath: 2/ 2

Stories: 1

Garage bays: 0

Foundation: Basement, crawl space, slab

Home plan: Modern look on a budget

It's all about relaxing on the porches with this modern — but modest and flexible — home design. The family room flows into the dining area and then the kitchen. The mudroom stands ready to hold boots when the weather turns cooler. The exterior shows major curb appeal on a small footprint.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.