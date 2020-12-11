PLAN 430-235
Total sq. feet: 2,199
Bed/Bath: 3 /2
Stories: 1
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Crawl space, slab, full, walkout
Want a one-story layout that gives you an open floor plan? This chic modern farmhouse fits the bill. The kitchen showcases a big island that is perfect for hanging out while providing plenty of counter space (and don't miss the walk-in pantry). Another smart touch: The master suite features two walk-in closets for extra convenience. Work from home? A bonus room above the garage could be used as a home office or study area. Outside, wood accents, painted brick and large windows give stylish curb appeal.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
