PLAN 1076-3

Total sq. feet: 2,583

Bed/Bath: 3/ 2.5

Stories: 3

Garage bays: 0

The first level

This brand-new modern design does not skimp on style — or curb appeal. With clean lines and an open floor plan between the kitchen and living room, this house is all about convenience. The master suite has a modern soaking tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and two closets. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second level. The third level features a roof deck for outdoor enjoyment, and the multipurpose loft is an ideal space for reading, working or just hanging out. The design is ideal for a narrow lot.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.







