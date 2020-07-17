PLAN 48-965

Total sq. feet: 2,284

Bed/Bath: 3 /3.5

Stories: 3

Garage bays: 0

Foundation: Crawl space, slab, full

ePlansThis home is designed to fit on a narrow lot.

This traditional-style house plan fits nicely on a narrow lot and has a lot of fun details. A window seat in the living room delivers style, while built-ins add visual interest. The open kitchen sports a large central island and walk-in pantry, and there's a mudroom just off the rear patio. Upstairs, the master suite includes dual sinks, a soaking tub and modern shower. There are also two additional bedrooms and a bathroom on this level. A bonus space and loft can be used in a variety of ways on the third level. On the outside, wood siding and a balcony make this home design stand out.

