Minnetrista

Built in 1989, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,904 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, newer eat-in kitchen, screened porch, full finished walkout basement, deck, patio, shed and fire pit. Listed by Jodie Unger, Coldwell Banker Realty, 952-239-4652.

St. Paul

Built in 1921, this five-bedroom, three-bath house located in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 2,463 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, hardwood floors, Cambria kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full basement, two decks and three-car detached garage. Listed by Mark Fearing, Coldwell Banker Realty, 763-226-7127.

Hugo

Built in 2019, this four-bedroom, three-bath model home in the Adelaide Landing development has 2,427 square feet and features four bedrooms, loft and laundry on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, full basement, patio and porch. Listed by Kellie Bradt, Creative Real Estate Group, 651-269-8435.