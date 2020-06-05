Eden Prairie

Built in 1969, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,184 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and lower levels, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, granite kitchen countertops and cherry cabinets, full walkout basement, porch, patio and inground heated pool. Listed by Bryan Boroughs, Optimum Realty Results, 612-501-0233.

St. Paul

Built in 1927, this five-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 2,540 square feet and features five bedrooms on the upper levels, skylight, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, sunroom, full finished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Brian Glendenning, Edina Realty, 651-503-0922.

Mendota Heights

Built in 1993, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,051 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, three-season porch, partially finished basement and patio. Listed by Stephanie Bardal, Counselor Realty Inc., 651-600-7286.