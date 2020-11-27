Andover

Built in 2016, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,140 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, office with barnwood doors, full finished walkout basement, porch, deck and storage shed. Listed by Rick Ruprecht, Re/Max Results, 763-323-6274.

Minneapolis

Built in 1924, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Fulton neighborhood has 1,779 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, sunroom, full basement, porch, shed, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Tim Dahl, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-239-5493.

Inver Grove Heights

Built in 2000, this six-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,590 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, elevator from main level to lower level, full finished walkout basement, deck and patio on a lot overlooking a pond. Listed by Cheryl Wicklund, 612-384-1270, and Jason Brueske, 612-237-7201, Edina Realty.