Shakopee

Built in 1999, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,962 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, fireplace, updated kitchen with center island, office, fully finished basement, deck and a fenced yard on a lot backing up to a pond. Listed by John Canny, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 952-221-2818.

St. Paul

Built in 1923, this three-bedroom, three-bath house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 1,939 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, full basement, deck, fenced yard and a three-car detached garage. Listed by Keith Hittner Sr., Coldwell Banker Realty. 612-720-2549.

Willernie

Built in 1986, this five-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,612 square feet and features vaulted wood-beam ceilings, lofted upper level, two fireplaces, open kitchen layout with stainless-steel appliances, finished walkout basement, two decks and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Kris Lindahl, Kris Lindahl Real Estate, 763-401-7653.