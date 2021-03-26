Tonka Bay

Built in 1935, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 973 square feet and features a fireplace and two-car detached garage on a non-lakeshore lot with building potential near Lake Minnetonka's Crescent Beach. Listed by Angela Truelsen, 952-473-3000, and Patty Yorks, 952-334-3333, Coldwell Banker Realty.

St. Paul

Built in 1930, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood has 1,455 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement, deck and one-car detached garage. Listed by Marcy Wengler, Edina Realty, 651-238-7434.

Hudson, Wis.

Built in 2005, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,283 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, partial unfinished basement, porch and deck. Listed by Judy Kordt, Edina Realty, 1-715-410-2495.