Albertville

Built in 2003, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,354 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, French doors, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, patio, porch and a four-car attached, heated garage. Listed by Tim Reiswig, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 763-218-0021.

Minneapolis

Built in 1914, this four-bedroom, three-bath house in the Page neighborhood has 3,048 square feet and features bedrooms on every level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, sun room, full finished basement, porch and two-car attached garage. Listed by Amy Ruzick, Re/Max Results, 651-492-1044.

Lino Lakes

Built in 2015, this five-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,279 square feet and features four bedrooms and laundry on the upper level, hardwood floors, French doors, granite kitchen countertops and walk-in pantry, full partially finished walkout basement, deck and porch. Listed by Josh Leonhardt, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-464-5555.