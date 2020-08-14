.

Ramsey

Built in 2016, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,670 square feet and features four bedrooms, a loft and laundry on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace with built-ins, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, finished walkout basement and deck. Listed by Terri Peterson, Re/Max Results, 612-619-6962.

Minneapolis

Built in 2000, this four-bedroom, three-bath house located in the Whittier neighborhood has 1,840 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, deck, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Kelly Sorensen, Edina Realty, 952-927-1100.

Mendota Heights

Built in 1952, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,529 square feet and features one bedroom on the upper level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, porch, deck and two-car attached garage. Listed by Debi Howlett, Edina Realty, 651-263-2257.