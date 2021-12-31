Andover

Built in 2021, this five-bedroom, three-bath new construction house has 2,489 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, vinyl plank flooring, stone kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances in an association that includes lawn care and snow removal. Listed by Ryan Fleck, Capstone Realty, 763-843-2626.

St. Paul

Built in 1890, this five-bedroom, three-bath house in the Summit-University neighborhood has 3,000 square feet and features five bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full unfinished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Steve McCluskey, Greater Midwest Realty, 651-210-5141.

Mounds View

Built in 1968, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,301 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and lower levels, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, finished walkout basement, deck, fenced yard and two-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Ahmed Farah, Goodir Realty, 612-615-4471.