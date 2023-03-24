Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Elk River

Built in 2012, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,136 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen with center island, full finished walkout basement, deck, patio and storage shed on a cul-de-sac lot. Listed by Jeremiah Bouley, Re/Max Results, 612-490-5993.

St. Anthony

Built in 1958, this four-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 2,350 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, full finished basement with bedroom and workshop, patio, storage shed and fenced yard. Listed by Scott Hauser, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-231-5576.

Cottage Grove

Built in 1989, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,820 square feet and features a fireplace, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, finished basement, deck and fenced yard. Listed by Keokhomma Phomsoukha, Home Sellers, 612-702-4814.