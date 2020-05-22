Chaska

Built in 1993, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,314 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, kitchen center island with built-in storage, partially finished basement and deck. Listed by Walter Meckel, Associated Realtors, 952-888-0009.

Minneapolis

Built in 1911, this five-bedroom, three-bath house in the Corcoran neighborhood has 2,007 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, third-story den, hardwood floors and built-ins, formal dining room, full basement, porch and one-car detached garage. Listed by Mike Smith, Anderson Realty, 651-324-6211.

Roseville

Built in 1972, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,000 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level and an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and double ovens, full finished basement and deck. Listed by Emily Benz, Edina Realty, 612-991-1933.