Shorewood

Built in 1976, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,012 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, wood laminate floors, granite kitchen countertops, walkout basement and screened porch. Listed by Julie Peak, Northwoods Real Estate Group, 612-387-2793.

Minneapolis

Built in 1900, this two-bedroom, two-bath house in the Seward neighborhood has 1,344 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, unfinished basement, front and back porches, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by the Fitzpatrick Home Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-849-5648.

Lake Elmo

Built in 1983, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,083 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, eat-in kitchen, walkout basement, screened porch and deck on a 1-acre lot. Listed by Wendy Gimpel, Keller Williams Premier Realty, 651-214-7796.