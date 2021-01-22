Plymouth

Built in 1983, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 1,874 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceiling, skylight, foyer, eat-in kitchen, partial finished basement, patio, deck and fenced yard. Listed by Rob Davis, Re/Max Results, 612-770-5777.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis

Built in 1916, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Linden Hills neighborhood has 1,456 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full partially finished basement, deck and one-car detached garage. Listed by Tom Lickteig, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-227-6227.

Roseville

Roseville

Built in 1966, this five-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,277 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, three-season porch, full finished basement, patio and fenced yard. Listed by Panghoua Moua, Empire Realty, 651-224-4804.