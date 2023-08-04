Savage

Built in 1986, this three-bedroom, two-bath split-entry house has 1,656 square feet and features hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, two bedrooms on the upper level, newer windows, refrigerator and dishwasher, finished basement and deck. Listed by Ryan Platzke, 952-949-4786, and Desiree Parris, 952-240-0571, Coldwell Banker Realty.

West St. Paul

Minneapolis

Built in 1949, this two-bedroom, one-bath Lustron home in the Tangletown neighborhood has 1,021 square feet and features new flooring, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, built-in storage and pocket doors, and a two-car detached Lustron garage. Listed by Heath Bredeson, Re/Max Results, 612-282-4553.

Minneapolis

West St. Paul

Built in 1927, this three-bedroom, two-bath bungalow has 1,604 square feet and features an upper-level primary suite, fireplace, hardwood floors, built-ins, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, sunroom, full unfinished basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Ben Dreher, Edina Realty, 651-808-3644.