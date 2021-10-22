Edina

Built in 1949, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,616 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, new roof with skylights, updated windows, formal dining room, original hardwood floors under carpet, partially finished basement, patio and storage shed. Listed by Michael Knapp, Edina Realty, 952-210-2929.

St. Paul

Built in 1953, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Highland neighborhood has 1,625 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, refinished hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, finished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Ryan Quinn, Necklen & Oakland, 320-420-8587.

Oak Park Heights

Built in 1991, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,970 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, full finished walkout basement, deck, patio, fenced yard, storage shed and two-car attached garage. Listed by Tiffani Greener, Realty Group, 612-987-7173.