Prior Lake

Built in 1966, this five-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,991 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, six-panel doors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full finished basement, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Mark Reiland, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 952-226-7000.

Minneapolis

Built in 1931, this four-bedroom, two-bath house located in Willard-Hay neighborhood has 1,928 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full basement, patio, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Gene Flicek, The Realty House, 612-720-4115.

Stillwater

Built in 1878, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,724 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, gourmet kitchen with Cambria countertops and stainless-steel appliances, front porch, deck and fenced yard. Listed by Michael Boege, 651-325-7419, and Abby Dean, 651-226-6035, Coldwell Bank Burnet.