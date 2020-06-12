.

Brooklyn Center

Built in 1959, this two-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,496 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, four-season porch, full partially finished basement, extended two-car detached garage and a shed with an overhead door. Listed by Cheryl Daniels, Counselor Realty, 612-964-9495.

Minneapolis

Built in 1924, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Regina neighborhood has 975 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, eat-in kitchen, partial finished basement, new water heater and furnace, fenced yard, fire pit and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Izzat Minhas, Bridge Realty, 952-368-0021.

Woodbury

Built in 1959, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,779 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full partially finished basement, deck, brick paver fire pit, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Pat McGrath, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-485-4850.