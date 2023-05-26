Belle Plaine

Built in 1942, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,616 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, hardwood floors, custom built-ins, full basement, deck, rear porch, playhouse and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Nathan Haasken, Chestnut Realty, 952-448-4925.

St. Paul

Built in 1915, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood has 1,015 square feet and features a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement, partially fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Tony Lorence, Jason Mitchell Real Estate, 833-471-3337.

White Bear Lake

Built in 1899, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,109 square feet and features upper-level bedrooms, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, three-season porch, unfinished basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Dylan Maitland, Parcel Real Estate, 612-423-1841.