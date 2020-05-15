.

St. Paul

Built in 1955, this three-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Battle Creek-Highwood neighborhood has 1,438 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, partial basement, fenced yard and a one-car, tuck-under garage. Listed by Kao Kia Her, Empire Realty, 612-400-3856.

.

Richfield

Built in 1937, this two-bedroom, two-bath house has 832 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, new HVAC system, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full partially finished basement, patio and one-car attached garage. Listed by Bryan Henke, National Realty Guild, 763-221-1786.

.

South St. Paul

Built in 1880, this two-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,066 square feet and features hardwood floors, formal dining room, three-season porch, full basement, two-car detached garage with an attic. The property, being sold “as is,” also has two additional buildable lots. Listed by Rick O’Keefe, Realty Executives Results, 651-365-1700.

Note: Listings active as of May 13