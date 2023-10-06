Plymouth

Built in 1930, this one-bedroom, one-bath house has 548 square feet and represents a rehab or teardown opportunity with views of Medicine Lake. The house features central air conditioning, forced-air heat and a deck. Listed by Ashley Sammons, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-237-1387.

Minneapolis

Built in 1947, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Cleveland neighborhood has 1,818 square feet and features a third-floor bonus room and bath, hardwood floors, fireplace, partially finished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Randi McDonald, Midwest Homes, 952-484-2773.

St. Paul Park

Built in 1950, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,675 square feet and features hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full finished basement, deck, two-car detached garage and fenced yard. Listed by Cory Rudnitski, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 763-443-2333.