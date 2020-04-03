Brooklyn Park

Built in 1925, this five-bedroom, two-bath fixer-upper has 2,248 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, full basement, fenced yard and three-car detached garage. Listed by Michelle Kipp, Edina Realty, 763-370-8408.

Minneapolis Built in 1922, this three-bedroom, one-bath house located in the McKinley neighborhood has 1,263 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, built-ins,, sunroom and a full basement. Listed by Travis Senenfelder, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 651-216-9466.

Minneapolis

St. Paul Built in 1923, this four-bedroom, three-bath house located in the Greater East Side neighborhood has 1,457 square feet and features two bedrooms and a full bath on the upper and main levels, hardwood floors, three-season porch, full finished basement, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Todd Harrington, Reallty Group LLC, 952-388-9002.

St. Paul

Note: Listings active as of April 1.