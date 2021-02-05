Buffalo, Minn.

Built in 1958, this two-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,068 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Edina Realty's Bruce McAlpin, 612-669-6324, and Bonnie Knutson, 612-219-2373.

Minneapolis

Built in 1925, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Cleveland neighborhood has 940 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, porch, full partially finished basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Leo Merman, Bridge Realty, 952-368-0021.

St. Paul

Built in 1923, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood has 976 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, den, partial basement, shed and one-car detached garage. Listed by Mai Vang, Creative Results, 651-472-4840.